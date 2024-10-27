Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body has been found in the hunt for a missing woman who was last seen on dashcam footage smiling.

Joanne Jones, who was reported missing on Monday, October 21, was captured in dashcam images walking along Graigwen Road toward Ynysybwl around 10.05am on the day of her disappearance. A further witness reported seeing her at Twyn Y Glog in Ynysybwl around 12.45pm, although she was not near the Brynffynon Hotel at the time.

South Wales Police said formal identification is yet to take place but Mrs Jones' family and H M Coroner have been informed, the force added.

Her disappearance prompted a huge search involving helicopters, police dogs, drones and mountain rescue experts. The 2,644 hectare St Gwynno Forest is a rugged area, home to a handful of sheep farms, is a popular beauty spot for walkers and cyclists.

Tributes have since been paid to her from family and friends on social, with many describing her sudden death as ‘heartbreaking’. One said: “bsolutely heartbreaking, thinking of her sister, family and friends at this awful time, we were all hoping for a better outcomerip Joanne sleep tight precious xxxxxxx.”

Another wrote: “Devastating. So sorry and sad to hear this. Sending strength to her twin sister (whose loss will be utterly inconceivable) and all Jo’s nearest and dearest. Deepest sympathy x.” A friend said: “Such sad news, jo was the nicest person you could meet, her lovely smile would light up any room. Sleep tight. Condolences to all her family xx”