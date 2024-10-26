Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman, who has been missing for almost a week, was captured smiling in dashcam footage.

Joanne Jones, who was reported missing on Monday, October 21, was captured in dashcam images walking along Graigwen Road toward Ynysybwl around 10.05am on the day of her disappearance.

A further witness reported seeing her at Twyn Y Glog in Ynysybwl around 12.45pm, although she was not near the Brynffynon Hotel at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “We are seriously concerned for the welfare of Joanne as she has now not been seen since Monday,” a spokesperson said. “Since Joanne was reported missing to us, we have had officers working tirelessly to try and establish the circumstances around her disappearance and to understand where she went.”

Efforts are underway to piece together a timeline of Joanne’s movements, with investigators keeping an open mind about her possible whereabouts. The spokesperson added: “We are keeping an open mind about what has happened to Joanne and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries. We are trying to piece together a timeline of her movements, and any information, no matter how small, could help us in our investigation.”

The police are appealing for anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage from areas including Graigwen, Llanwonno, Perthcelyn, and Ynysybwl between 9.30am Monday and the present to come forward.

“I understand how distressing this is for Joanne’s family and friends, and we are grateful for the ongoing support offered by the local community over the past few days,” the spokesperson added.