President Joe Biden is currently visiting Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Police recovered four suspected pipe bombs from a cemetery in Londonderry just hours before US President Joe Biden was due to land in Belfast.

The Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) successfully recovered the devices from Derry - and they have since been taken away for further examination. PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton described the discovery as a “sinister and worrying development.”

It came just before President Biden stepped off Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove, where he was greeted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden’s historic visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is being made to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

This agreement effectively brought The Troubles to a close in 1998, with Biden saying that the main purpose of the trip is to “keep the peace”.

Speaking on the pipe bomb discovery, which came after masked protesters threw petrol bombs at a police vehicle in the Creggan area of Derry on Monday (10 April), Singleton said: “The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community.

“These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery, a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects. That is absolutely shameful.”

Photo issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of a suspected pipe bomb found at the City Cemetery in Londonderry following a public safety operation there. Issue date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. Credit: PA

While Biden is in Ireland, a huge security operation is underway - with a major police prescence in and around both Belfast and Dublin, and warnings of traffic and disruption. £7 million has been spent, and an extra 300 officers have been drafted in.

The President is due to carry out several engagements during his time in Ireland, including a bilateral meeting with Sunak on Wednesday (12 April) and delivering an address at the opening of Ulster University’s new campus in Belfast. Here, the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties will have a chance to meet with the President.

The historic trip is however overshadowed by the fact that Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government is not functioning, following a disagreement between the DUP and Sinn Finn over the post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland. This means a trip to Stormont has been left off the itinerary.

After spending one day in Belfast, Biden will travel south for around three days. During his visit to the Republic of Ireland, he is expected to meet Irish President Michael D Higgins in Dublin, as well Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

During this time, he will address a joint session of the Irish Parliament - and attend a banquet at Dublin Castle.