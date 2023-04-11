For the curious.
Joe Biden: US President lands in Belfast ahead of five-day trip to Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

The US President will visit Belfast before heading to Dublin

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
57 minutes ago
US President Joe Biden has landed in Belfast ahead of a five-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. (Credit: Getty Images)US President Joe Biden has landed in Belfast ahead of a five-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. (Credit: Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden has touched down in Belfast ahead of his highly-anticipated visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Air Force One touched down at Belfast International Airport at around 9.20pm. Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will visit Belfast before travelling to Dublin on 12 April.

It comes as the island marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which effectively brought The Troubles to a close in 1998. Biden's visit is said to be highly significant with an aim to "keep the peace".

Upon landing in Belfast, Biden was met by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden is due to make several appearances during his visit, including opening the new Ulster University campus in Belfast.

This breaking story will be updated with more information.

