A woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been charged with four counts of stalking.

Julia Wandel, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested at Bristol Airport on Wednesday (19 February), Leicestershire Police said. The 23-year-old, who is originally from Poland, is accused of four stalking offences that are alleged to have taken place between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

Two counts relate to offences between May 2 2024 and February 15 2025, the third count relates to offences between January 3 2024 and April 21 2024 and the fourth count to offences between November 27 2024 and December 29 2024. She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 21 February), the force said.

Wandelt, 23, had just flown in from Wroclaw in Poland and had been due to meet a friend, who lives in Cardiff, when she was surrounded by officers in front of stunned passengers. The friend - who is thought to be aged in her 60s - was also arrested and taken away. She has since been released on bail, police confirmed.

Wandelt believes she is Madeleine and says she has recently taken a DNA test which has been examined by a specialist in America and linked her to Kate and Gerry. She is also known as Julia Wendell and became an internet sensation in February 2023 when she posted to Instagram under the account name '@IAmMadeleineMcCann'. She has appeared on U.S talk show 'Dr Phil' to discuss her far-fetched possibility that she is Madeleine.

This week Julia took to her new social media account, '@AmIJuliaWandelt', to share the 'results' of a fresh DNA test that she said Kate and Gerry 'refused' to participate in. The results, she said, were submitted to a 'world expert' who compared them to the crime scene following Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance in Portugal. She alleges experts have also matched her eyes, teeth and voice with those of the missing girl.