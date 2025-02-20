A Polish woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann has been arrested moments after landing at Bristol Airport.

Police swooped on Julia Wandelt at Bristol Airport last night (Wednesday 19 February) and held her on suspicion of stalking and harassing Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann. The 23-year-old had just flown in from Wroclaw in Poland and had been due to meet a friend, who lives in Cardiff, when she was surrounded by officers in front of stunned passengers.

The friend - who is thought to be aged in her 60s - was also arrested and taken away. Wandelt believes she is Madeleine and says she has recently taken a DNA test which has been examined by a specialist in America and linked her to Kate and Gerry.

She is also known as Julia Wendell and became an internet sensation in February 2023 when she posted to Instagram under the account name '@IAmMadeleineMcCann'. She has appeared on U.S talk show 'Dr Phil' to discuss her far-fetched possibility that she is Madeleine.

A Polish woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann has been arrested moments after landing at Bristol Airport. (Photo: Julia Wandelt/Facebook) | Julia Wandelt/Facebook

Madeleine McCann vanished aged three after being snatched by an intruder who broke into her family's holiday villa in Praia de Luz in Portugal in 2007. This week Julia took to her new social media account, '@AmIJuliaWandelt', to share the 'results' of a fresh DNA test that she said Kate and Gerry 'refused' to participate in.

The results, she said, were submitted to a 'world expert' who compared them to the crime scene following Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance in Portugal. She alleges experts have also matched her eyes, teeth and voice with those of the missing girl.

Wandelt's representative, Surjit Singh Clair, confirmed the news of the arrest this evening. He said: “I'm trying to find out what's happened but it appears Julia has been arrested at Bristol Airport this evening just after she got off the plane. The police have reportedly arrested her on an allegation of stalking and harassing the McCanns.”

She is also known as Julia Wendell and became an internet sensation in February 2023. (Photo: Julia Wandelt/Facebook) | Julia Wandelt/Facebook

In her numerous posts to Instagram last week, Wandelt said her 'source' believes the genetic evidence 'strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt's biological father'. Supported by 'experts' in the analysis field, Wandelt posted the first part of the DNA results which had proven her to be 'part British and part Irish', and not 100 per cent Polish. This particular announcement refutes the claims previously made by private investigator Dr Fia Johansson, who in 2023 shared Wandelt's DNA results that said she was, in fact, fully Polish.

Ms Wandelt previously told the BBC's disinformation and social media correspondent, Marianna Spring, how she was sexually abused as a young child, and said she first started believing she was Madeleine McCann after seeing resemblances between sketches of suspects and her abuser. She claimed this led to her suffering from gaps in her memory which caused her to become suspicious about her upbringing after her parents dismissed questions on whether she was adopted.

Her parents have dismissed her claims as nonsense and Wendell has even apologised to the McCanns for saying she is their daughter. Home for Julia and her family - mother Dorota Wandelt-Cholewinski and stepfather Piotr Cholewinski - is the city of Wroclaw in south western Poland, 190 miles from the capital Warsaw.