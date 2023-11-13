The Metropolitan Police have arrested over 110 Just Stop Oil activists after a "large group" slow marched down a busy road in London

The Metropolitan Police have arrested 40 Just Stop Oil activists and warn this number "will rise" as a "large group" block a busy road in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police have arrested more than 110 Just Stop Oil activities after a "large group" slow marched down a busy road in London this morning (Monday 13 November). The activists descended on Hendon Way, A41, in London, and "showed no inclination to leave the road" according to the Met.

The Met said that around 90 activists are "on their way to custody" with "more awaiting transport". In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the force said: "We are making the final arrests with additional resources from across London. The activists disruption could mean people in the trade cancel appointments, others can't make doctors appointments or children miss time in the classroom. We are working swiftly to clear the road."

Just Stop Oil posted on X that the police had "blocked the Brent Cross flyover, preventing Just Stop Oil supporters marching and leaving the road.". The Met Police replied: "All your activists who were slow marching in the road today have been arrested. Your activists showed no inclination to leave the road, the only way they are is in the back of a police van.

"More than 110 activists have been arrested. Londoners continue to face the brunt and cost of this."

Earlier this morning the Met posted on X: “Officers who were on scene immediately are making multiple arrests. More resources are on route to clear the road and minimise disruption for people in the area.

"There is significant congestion in the area. People stuck in this could be trying to get to work, appointments or school. So far more than 40 arrests have been made, but that number will continue to rise."

In an updated post the Met Police said: "We are continuing to make arrests and send additional resources to Hendon Way. That is more officers removed from their communities to arrest Just Stop Oil activists. We estimate that more than 60 have been made. This number could rise to around 100."

The force added that it has "put in road block to stop the activists slow marching in the road" and traffic "is being diverted onto a slip road to minimise disruption.". The Met said: "More vans with officers are making their way to Hendon."

The action from Just Stop Oil comes after at least a hundred slow marchers were arrested on Monday 6 November for refusing to move off a road at Whitehall. The climate action group were protesting against politicians who accused them of targeting the Cenotaph war memorial. Action on that day began at around 11.30am effectively stopping traffic on the busy Central London road, which leads to Parliament. Protesters were calling for an end to new fossil fuel projects in the UK, amid media reports that the King's Speech may include a proposed government policy which would "lock in" oil and gas exploration licensing rounds each year for future governments.