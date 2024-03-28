Wes Streeting: Just Stop Oil 'deliver' letter to Labour's shadow health secretary - but turn up at wrong house
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Just Stop Oil (JSO) activist broke her bail conditions to deliver a letter to Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting in a new campaign video - but was left red-faced after the MP informed the group they had got the wrong address.
The environmental campaigning group posted a video on social media in which prominent activist Phoebe Plummer was seen walking through the Enfield borough and stopping outside a house that they believed to be Streeting's. Ms Plummer, who was holding a large envelope with 'Wes Streeting MP' written on the front, then posted the letter through the letter box.
The post read: "Hey @metpoliceuk you're losing your touch. Phoebe broke bail today delivering a letter to @wesstreeting, despite being arrested twice for delivering letters before. What's going on?" JSO had earlier warned Streeting that they would be at his home at 1pm, telling him "get the battenburg out". Ms Plummer, who was previously arrested for breaking bail conditions for delivering a latter to Labour's Emily Thornberry, could be heard in the video saying: "It appears there are no police here this time. Maybe they've realised that there's not much harm in delivering a letter."
However, it became obvious that JSO had made a huge blunder when Streeting replied to the video saying that they had delivered the letter to the wrong house. The Ilford MP said: "I don’t know which poor sod got your letter, but that isn’t my house. If you want to write to me, you can do so quite easily via Parliament or my constituency office." He added that "it isn’t even my Borough".
JSO acknowledged the shadow health secretary pointing out their mistake, saying in a further update: "You win some, you lose some." They also urged the recipient of the letter to send their letter onto Streeting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.