A grieving family is setting up a charity in memory of their daughter who died suddenly while watching a film at the cinema.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasey-Lei Greene was at the movies with a friend when she suddenly slumped down. Despite the best efforts of paramedics and hospital doctors she could not be saved, and it’s thought she had a cardiac arrest.

Now the 13-year-old’s family have announced that they are starting a charitable push to bring clean water to those who need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kasey-Lei Greene, who died after collapsing at a cinema. Her family have launched a clean water fundraising push in her name | GoFundMe

Her dad Marc Greene wrote on the fundraising page: “I’m creating Kasey’s Wells of Life in loving memory of my beautiful daughter Kasey-Lei Greene.

“Kasey was full of life, laughter, and kindness. She had a huge heart and a smile that could light up any room. Our family sadly laid Kasey to rest in her hometown of Birmingham, but we now want her name and her spirit to continue touching lives around the world.

“Through this fundraiser, we’re partnering with Penny Appeal’s “Thirst Relief” programme to build clean water wells in communities where safe drinking water is not available. Each well will be built in Kasey’s name — a lasting gift of hope and life for families in need.”

Mr Greene explained that donations will go towards building wells in the Penny Appeal scheme, which will provide clean water to children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We already have some donations from Kasey’s funeral, and with your help, we hope to build many more wells — turning heartbreak into hope and love into life. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference. Thank you for helping us create Kasey’s Wells of Life and continue her legacy of kindness and joy.”

Kasey-Lei Greene, who died after collapsing in a cinema in Abu Dhabi. Her family have launched a clear water charity in her name | GoFundMe

Mr Greene, his wife Manda and their two children Kasey and Kian had moved to Abu Dhabi last year from Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands.

As reported by BirminghamLive, Kasey had gone to the Vox Cinema at Yas Mall in the United Arab Emirates capital on Thursday, September 4 with a friend, after her dad had arranged a taxi for them.

Kasey’s funeral was held in Sutton Coldfield at the beginning of this month and more than 600 people paid their respects, with pink and black ribbons tied along the procession route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BirminghamLive, Mr Greene said: “She had passed out in the cinema watching the movie. Over there, they are on it straight away. They had a defibrillator and an ambulance crew had come in 10 minutes and had a machine on her. I was literally screaming, holding her hand. I let them do what they could, but I could see she had gone.”

The family have said that they have received “thousands” of messages and that it has been a comfort for them. They added that they were inspired to start the charity by a friend of Kasey called TJ. Mr Greene said: “When somebody dies they do something good in the world.”