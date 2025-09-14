Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK’s flag represents its diversity and “we will never surrender it” to those using it as a symbol of “violence, fear and division”.

The Prime Minister’s comments come after Tommy Robinson’s Unite The Kingdom protest on Saturday 13 September. The Prime Minister said the UK “will not stand” for assaults on police officers.

He posted on X: “People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.

“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

Twenty-four people were arrested and 26 police officers were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, at the far-right activist’s event in London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for the protest, significantly exceeding the estimates of organisers, while around 5,000 anti-racism campaigners mounted a counter-protest.

People were arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage, after both events began largely without incident. Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the Government is determined to “start to bring communities back together again” in light of the fractious scenes, but he conceded so far it is “something that we have not solved”.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Morning With Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “There are communities that are being driven further apart, and there are figures such as Tommy Robinson that is able to touch into a sense of disquiet and grievance in the community in our society. A lot of it goes back to its roots in the financial crisis and the impact that had on communities around the country, and we haven’t been able to bring our communities back together again since.

“I think these are moments that are klaxon calls to us in public life to redouble our efforts to address the big concerns that people right across our country have, and immigration is a big concern.” The protest featured a guest appearance from Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, who called for an urgent change in Government in the UK and told protesters to “fight back” or “die”.

Mr Kyle described the tech billionaire’s comments as “slightly incomprehensible” and “totally inappropriate”, adding: “But what we saw yesterday was over 100,000 people who were expressing freedom of association, freedom of speech, and proving that both of those things are alive and well in this country.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned the violent scenes on Saturday and vowed that anyone “taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law”.