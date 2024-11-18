Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Britain’s Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson was found hanged days after leaving the hospital for an overdose, an inquest into her death has heard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dancer, who appeared on the 2014 series of the talent competition show as part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens, was found dead at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, in June 2023. An inquest has now heard that the 38-year-old’s death came just days after she was released from hospital after being treated for an overdose.

The details of the circumstances surrounding her death were discussed as part of the pre-inquest review, which was held at Winchester Coroners Court on Monday, November 18. The court heard that after being held in police custody for an unknown reason, Ms Donaldson was found having suffered a drug overdose and was taken to hospital in Lyne, Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Britain's Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson, 38, was found dead days after being treated in hospital for an overdose. | @kerri_annedonaldson/Instagram

Ms Donaldson was treated for the overdose being being discharged. However, just days later, she was founding hanged at her Hampshire home, with coroner Jason Pegg confirming that her cause of death was given in her post-mortem as “hanging”.

A full inquest is due to take place next year. Mr Pegg added: “[The inquest will look at] how Kerrie-Anne, who was jut 38 at the time of her passing, came to find herself in the circumstances that resulted in her hanging. The purpose of today, really, is to ensure that all interested parties have the evidence that is available.

“The other matters, which needs to be addressed today, is which witnesses [will be called]. The other issue to address in this hearing is what evidence, if any is outstanding.”

Ms Donaldson’s death sparked tributes from Strictly Come Dancing stars, including Kevin Jones and Katya Jones, with whom she had danced with as part of the Kings and Queens dance troupe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing a post on X, Neil said: “Kerri Anne Donaldson- remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister.”

Ex-Strictly star Kevin Clifton also paid tribute, saying: “Absolutely heartbroken. I've known Kerri since we were kids and she was always the loveliest girl. A friend and a dance partner. I'm glad we got to dance together this xmas. And that the whole cast of Strictly Ballroom got to work with you in rehearsals. RIP.”