Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fast Show actor Paul Shearer’s family have paid tribute to Oxford PhD student Cal Shearer who was found hanged at the University.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial for Cal Shearer has so far raised nearly £7000. It reads: “There were many sides to Cal.

“Their parents, Vicky and Paul, their sister, Eleanor, and their wife, Imogen, are mourning the loss of Cal and their wicked wit, wise words, unbounded compassion, and all the moments when Cal’s joy radiated warmth to all those around them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, “An inquest was opened on Monday at Oxford's Coroner's Court following the tragedy on October 30.

“The cause of death was given as hanging. A full inquest will be heard on March 10 next year.”

Cal Shearer was a transgender Neuroscience PhD student, who was also autistic. Cal married their wife Imogen last year. Cal first met Imogen, an NHS worker when they were seven and they started dating in 2013.

The couple married at St John's College, this was where Cal had completed an undergraduate degree in Psychology and Linguistics. Cal was the child of Fast Show actor Paul Shearer and former former children's TV presenter turned actress and film producer Vicky Licorish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Lady Sue Black, president of St John’s College, paid tribute to Cal Shearer and said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm that Cal Shearer, a current DPhil student in neuroscience at St John’s College, died on Oct 30 2024.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Cal’s family and close friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Cal came to St John’s as an undergraduate in 2017 and completed a BA in psychology and linguistics. Following an MSc in neuroscience, Cal continued with postgraduate study. Cal’s doctoral research was concerned with the cognitive and neural bases of learning and decision-making.

“Cal was a much-valued member of the college community. We are offering support to those at the college who have been affected by their death. We ask that the privacy of Cal’s family be respected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph reported that “Cal’s final note left to family and friends, according to the online tribute, read: “I love you and I know how loved I am. I am lucky to have so much love surrounding me.”

“Cal’s mother wrote: “Our brave, beautiful, blazingly clever, wickedly funny and endlessly compassionate Cal sadly lost their battle with mental health this week. There are no words.”