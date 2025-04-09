Kilwinning latest: 'Keep windows closed' as fire breaks out at battery recycling centre for second time
The fire broke out at Fenix Battery Recycling on Byrehill Place, the same site that experienced a similar incident in April 2024. Eyewitnesses reported huge plumes of smoke rising from the facility.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted at 12.42pm on Wednesday to reports of a large fire within a recycling centre on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning. Operations control has mobilised six fire appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.
“There are currently no reported casualties. As a precaution, members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and close windows and doors if affected by smoke.”
A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in West Byrehill Industrial Estate, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is advising people in nearby houses to keep windows and doors closed.”
