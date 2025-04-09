Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have responded to a large fire at a recycling centre in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, with six fire engines dispatched to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire broke out at Fenix Battery Recycling on Byrehill Place, the same site that experienced a similar incident in April 2024. Eyewitnesses reported huge plumes of smoke rising from the facility.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted at 12.42pm on Wednesday to reports of a large fire within a recycling centre on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning. Operations control has mobilised six fire appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services have responded to a large fire at a recycling centre in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, with six fire engines dispatched to the scene on Wednesday afternoon. | X

“There are currently no reported casualties. As a precaution, members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and close windows and doors if affected by smoke.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in West Byrehill Industrial Estate, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is advising people in nearby houses to keep windows and doors closed.”