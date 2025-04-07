Tornado warning US: Wild tornadoes kill at least 18 people as 22 million at risk of severe storms; weather system moves east across America
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Among the fatalities were a boy, 5, found in a storm-battered home in Arkansas; a nine-year-old boy named Gabriel Andrews who was swept away by floodwaters while walking to his bus stop in Kentucky; and a 74-year-old who was found dead in a fully-submerged vehicle in Nelson County, according to CNN. A 16-year-old volunteer firefighter in Missouri also died in a crash while seeking to rescue people caught in the storm, and in Tennessee, a Carroll County Electric Department lineman died on the job.
The state has reported the most deaths from the wild weather that battered the state and left towns fully flooded, with 10 storm-related deaths. But the deluge isn't yet over, as rivers continue to rise and torrential rains persisted across the South and Midwest, threatening the already waterlogged communities.
Nearly 22 million people are now at risk of severe storms, as the system moves east. The highest-risk zone for wild weather now extends from northern Georgia to eastern Louisiana, and includes cities like Atlanta, Birmingham, Mobile and New Orleans.
A tornado watch is also in effect for southern and eastern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and western and northern Georgia - affecting 8 million people. There were four tornadoes reported on Saturday (5 April), along with 87 reports of severe weather, 78 reports of high wind and five reports of hail.
The National Weather Service has even warned on Sunday dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach a “major flood stage,” with extensive flooding of structures, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure possible. Communities in areas affected by flooding “should prepare for possible long duration and severe disruptions to daily life,” with 10 to 15 inches of rain expected over the weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.