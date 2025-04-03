Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of tornadoes ripped through Midwest America on Wednesday evening (2 April) destroying homes and toppling powerlines.

There were at least 15 reports of tornadoes spanning at least six states, with damage reported in Missouri, Michigan, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Indiana. Videos posted on social media showed massive tornadoes tearing across the land, leaving devastation in its wake, as several people were left trapped inside their buildings.

At least one person in Kentucky was also left in critical condition, as more than 375,000 people across the area were without power, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the country. In Missouri, several structures were damaged, cars were flipped over and power poles were snapped, according to the state emergency management agency. Firefighters also said they responded to at least one home that was impacted by the storm.

More than 1.4 million people were under flash flood warnings late Wednesday night, according to CNN. The deluge could bring more than a foot of rain to the already devastated Midwest.

The National Weather Service warned: “Historic rainfall totals and impacts are possible”. It added that Wednesday is just “the beginning of a multiday catastrophic and potentially historic heavy rainfall event.”

Rainfall could reach up to more than a foot in northeastern Arkansas, the southeast corner of Missouri, western Kentucky and southern parts of Illinois and Indiana, with some areas in Kentucky and Indiana at an especially high risk for flooding. A smaller risk of dangerous storms could span from central Texas all the way to the Northeast.