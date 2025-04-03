Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tornado warning has been issued for Nashville as “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located”.

The National Weather Service said that a tornado warning remains in effect until 3:24am CDT for Davidson, Southwestern Sumner and Northwestern Wilson counties. It adds: “ At 303 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oak Hill, or near Nashville, moving northeast at 45mph.

“HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

It advises residents to “take cover” and “move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.” It adds: “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The National Weather service listed the locations that will be impacted. These are below.

Madison

Hermitage

Belle Meade

Gallatin

Hendersonville

Berry Hill

Cottontown

Mount Juliet

Oak Hill

Green Hill

Forest Hills

Goodlettsville

Rural Hill

Nashville

Whites Creek

Antioch

Belinda City

Lakewood

Lebanon

Old Hickory

Tornado watches and warnings were in place early today (Thursday 3 April) in a diagonal line stretching hundreds of miles northeast from Arkansas to Illinois. Some of the warnings were issued near Memphis, Louisville and Nashville.

More than 300,000 customers were without power early Thursday in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Over half were in Indiana.