Is there a tornado in Nashville right now? Where is the tornado, what is the warning - latest updates and locations impacted
The National Weather Service said that a tornado warning remains in effect until 3:24am CDT for Davidson, Southwestern Sumner and Northwestern Wilson counties. It adds: “ At 303 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oak Hill, or near Nashville, moving northeast at 45mph.
“HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”
It advises residents to “take cover” and “move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.” It adds: “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”
The National Weather service listed the locations that will be impacted. These are below.
- Madison
- Hermitage
- Belle Meade
- Gallatin
- Hendersonville
- Berry Hill
- Cottontown
- Mount Juliet
- Oak Hill
- Green Hill
- Forest Hills
- Goodlettsville
- Rural Hill
- Nashville
- Whites Creek
- Antioch
- Belinda City
- Lakewood
- Lebanon
- Old Hickory
Tornado watches and warnings were in place early today (Thursday 3 April) in a diagonal line stretching hundreds of miles northeast from Arkansas to Illinois. Some of the warnings were issued near Memphis, Louisville and Nashville.
More than 300,000 customers were without power early Thursday in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Over half were in Indiana.
