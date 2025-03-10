As ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred dissipates, parts of Australia are still facing severe weather, with roads closed, some schools shut, and public transport limited.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of northern New South Wales and south-east Queensland are at threat from severe weather after Cyclone Alfred made landfall. In northern NSW, there is a severe weather warning for the north-west slopes and plains, northern tablelands, parts of the northern rivers, and mid-north coast districts.

On Monday morning (10 March), the Bureau of Meteorology said there was an area of low pressure lying across south-east inland Queensland, causing severe weather across south-east Queensland and north-east NSW. There will continue to be heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and significant flooding through much of those areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rainfall in the most-affected parts could reach as much as 150mm in 24 hours on Monday in Queensland and NSW. Three evacuation centres are open in Brisbane. A list of evacuation centres in northern NSW can be found here.

As ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred dissipates, parts of Australia are still facing severe weather, with roads closed, some schools shut, and public transport limited. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Several schools in NSW and Queensland are also closed on Monday. State governments will be updating websites on future closures throughout the day.

The list of NSW school closures is here. The list of Queensland school closures is here.

In Queensland, most train lines are running to a Sunday timetable while repairs are conducted. Some lines, including the Gold Coast, remain closed. A number of bus services are suspended in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Kilcoy, Lockyer Valley, and Logan, among others, while other services are running to varied timetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brisbane ferry and light rail services have been suspended. As of Monday morning, there were still 230,000 homes and businesses without power in NSW and Queensland. Authorities said it could take up to a week to restore power in some places, because of changing weather, debris and dangerous conditions.

What are ex cyclones?

Extra-Tropical cyclones are sometimes called mid-latitude cyclones or wave cyclones as they are low-pressure systems which form outside the tropics and in the middle of the latitudes of 30 degrees and 60 degrees. They are capable of producing mild showers, heavy gales, tornadoes, etc.

Ex-Tropical cyclones or post-tropical cyclones are those which are formed when the characteristics of the cyclone are changed. The Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, calls post-tropical cyclone as an ex-tropical cyclone.