Aussies have been slammed after making their own make-shift mud slide in the Gold Coast.

Videos have surface online showing Australians hurtling down mud slides, and making fun before Cyclone Alfred hits. 10 News First Queensland posted one such video on Facebook which gained both love and hate from users.

One user slammed the site for posting the video, saying: “Be better stop glorifying stupid behaviour during a cyclone by glorifying this u are setting up future copycat behaviour”. Another said: “That will cost council thousands to fix later”. While a third posted: “Make those idiots pay for the damage they have caused to the lawn....bogan behaviour is not acceptable at any time but particularly in a crisis”.

However others praised the Aussies for having some fun. One user said: “So many Karen's. This is safe, it's Australian and much healthier than being locked inside on games or a phone. Have fun, enjoy the outdoors, the grass will grow back fine. Maybe council should build a permanent slide.”

Another said: “Omg fun police everywhere today. They are having a bit of fun, lighten up!”. A third wrote: “Make the most out of the weather. Harmless fun, ignoring all of the Karen's.”

The videos come as thousands of residents in eastern Australia have been ordered to evacuate as Cyclone Alfred lashes the region with torrential rain, fierce winds, and towering waves. It has already caused widespread power outages, beach erosion, and airport closures.

Wind gusts exceeding 100kmph pummelled the coastal border between Queensland and New South Wales overnight, while the storm remains approximately 200km offshore, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. It is due to make landfall early on Saturday.

Queensland premier David Crisafulli said the cyclone had already brought heavy rain and widespread disruption to the state. “Overnight we saw it packed a punch,” he said.

Power has been cut to nearly 100,000 homes across the Gold Coast and New South Wales. Brisbane Airport suspended operations on Thursday afternoon, while public transport across the city has been halted.