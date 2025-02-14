Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A powerful tornado ripped through a Spanish city after a freak storm hit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pozo del Camino in Huelva, Spain, suffered a freak storm this week, as heavy wind and rain pelted down on the town. The extreme weather also included the arrival of a huge tornado which crashed through the popular town in the south of the country.

In seconds it had ripped up roads and electric pylons, leaving people’s property in ruins. The devastation was also caught on video as a woman shared the moment it passed through her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A powerful tornado ripped through a Spanish city after a freak storm hit. (Photo: @Meteohuelva/X) | @Meteohuelva/X

The fury of the tornado’s winds can be clearly seen as debris is ripped around the garden. As another fence falls suddenly a caravan comes tumbling into view and rolled over several times. A user said: “Crazy to see all that happening in only 15 seconds.”

In other videos, multiple trees can be seen strewn across the ground after being uprooted by the strong winds. The tornado also tore through the towns of Villa Antonia and Urbasur.

Emergency crews, including eight firefighters and four trucks from the Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Huelva, were dispatched to manage the damage. Their work primarily focused on clearing debris, restoring downed electrical services, and securing the infrastructure damaged by the tornado.

One significant incident occurred on Pulpo Street, where the roof of a house collapsed, briefly trapping an elderly woman. Fortunately, she was quickly rescued by local firefighters and did not sustain serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the damage, the community is urged to remain aware, as local officials continue to assess potential risks and monitor the weather for any possible developments of new storms. Residents are encouraged to adhere to safety guidelines during these unpredictable weather events.