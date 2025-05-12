Kincraig park: Man dies after setting himself on fire near lake as explosion heard in Blackpool

12th May 2025, 4:32pm
A man has died after setting himself on fire near a lake in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said they were called to the lake at Kincraig park in Bispham before 10.45pm on Saturday (May 10) after an explosion was heard, to find a man on fire.

Despite the best efforts of police officers at the scene to help, the man, in his 50s, sadly died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 11).

A man has died after setting himself on fire near a lake in Blackpool. | Getty

A police spokesperson told Blackpool Gazette: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

The scene remained cordoned off on Sunday as police, CSI and the fire service worked at the scene.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information

