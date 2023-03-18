Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to confirm if they are attending the King’s coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children have “not yet” been invited to the King’s coronation, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie and daughter Lilibet have not currentlly received invitations to the 6 May event, The Times reported. The paper also claims that current coronation rehearsal plans do not suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the Duke of York are expected to take part in the coronation procession.

It comes as it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to accompany the King and Queen Consort as they leave the Abbey after the service on 6 May, the Times reported. The children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.

George will be nine and Louis will be five while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the coronation. It is understood the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what roles George, Charlotte and Louis might play on the day.

The children’s attendance at public events is not normally confirmed in advance, particularly for Louis because of his age. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Here is all you need to know:

Will the Prince of Wales’ children play role in coronation?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: PA

It has been reported that all three of William and Catherine’s young ones are expected to be involved in the coronation procession. George, who is second in line to the throne, and Charlotte attended their great grandmother the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in September.

Prince Louis was not present and is thought to have been considered too young to attend the service with his parents William and Kate.

Have they played roles in other royal celebrations?

The royal children delighted crowds when they showcased their royal waves as they celebrated their great-grandmother the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

They made an appearance on the palace balcony for the flypast which prompted some comical reactions from Louis who held his hands over his ears, probably due to the roar of the aircraft overhead.

Louis also shared a sweet moment with his grandpa when he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.

Are Harry and Meghan invited to the coronation?

A Sussex spokesperson said: “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still yet to accept an invite to King Charles III’s coronation - Credit: Getty Images