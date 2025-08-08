Two rare tiger cubs have been born at a safari park as part of conservation efforts to save the endangered species.

Knowsley Safari in Merseyside has welcomed the arrival of two Amur tiger cubs. Yuki, a five-year-old Amur tiger, gave birth to the two cubs on July 29 after arriving at the park in February as part of a global breeding programme.

Amur tigers, the largest cat species in the world, are classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with only around 500 remaining in the wild. These are the first Amur tiger cubs to be born at Knowsley Safari since 1996, and the first to be born in the UK since May 2024, when four female cubs were born at Longleat Safari in Wiltshire, to mother Yana and father Red.

The safari park said Yuki was doing well and feeding and bonding with her cubs in their den. The father, seven-year-old Makari, is in the neighbouring paddock.

Their sex is unknown until their eight-week health check. The cubs are expected to venture out in the paddock later this autumn.

Until then, visitors will be able to watch them on the safari’s “cub cam” on the tiger trail at the park. Amur tigers in the wild face threats to their survival from poaching and loss of habitat because of logging and deforestation.

The tigers, which are native to the far east of Russia, can weigh up to 300kg. The species was on the brink of extinction in the 1940s, due to hunting and logging.

It is believed the population fell as low as just 20 to 30 animals at one stage. Pete Johnson, the animal team manager for carnivores at Knowsley Safari, said: “We’re over the moon to welcome the new Amur tiger cubs and to see Yuki bonding with them so well.

“We’re monitoring remotely and it’s lovely to see the cubs finding their feet and getting noticeably bigger each day. Importantly, the cubs’ arrival also brings hope for the future of these incredible big cats.”