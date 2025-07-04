South Luangwa National Park Zambia: Brit tourist and friend killed by charging female elephant calf during walking safari
The two women were killed on a walking safari tour in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia. The 68-year-old and a 67-year-old victims were killed by a charging female elephant calf.
Safari guides fired shots at the animal, which wounded it, but they were unable to prevent the attack. Both women died at the scene, police say.
Female elephants are known to be aggressive when they protect their young from perceived threats. The South Luangwa National Park is in eastern Zamibia, around 370 miles from Lusaka.
In 2024, two US tourists were killed in separate elephant incidents in Zambia. Back in January, a Spaniard was killed by an elephant at a Thailand bathing sanctuary.
Blanca Ojanguren García, 22, was washing the animal when it drove its tusks into her. The student was visiting Koh Yao Elephant Care centre on the island of Yao Yai, Clarin reported Ms García was on exchange from University of Navarra and living in Taiwan when she had travelled to Thailand for a holiday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.