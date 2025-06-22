A British man says he was ‘discriminated against’ after being denied entry to Dubai because of his face tattoos.

Jordan Howman, 34, from Crewe, had flown into Dubai International Airport with his fiancée Theresa, 38, and daughter Kaic, 16, on Wednesday, expecting a week-long family holiday after saving £3,000 for the trip.

But shortly after arriving, immigration officers detained him, confiscated his passport, and held him for six hours before ordering him to return to the UK “because of his face tattoos.”

Howman got his geometric cube designs and words like “blessed,” “family,” and “crazy life” tattooed about eight or nine years ago. He says his tattoos never caused a problem during his two previous visits to Dubai.

“My missus has been crying her eyes out,” Howman said. “It has absolutely devastated me. I feel like I’ve been massively discriminated against.”

He added: “There’s no law against face tattoos – there’s nothing like that. I’m a lovely lad, I get on with anyone. It’s made me feel absolutely rubbish. I’m not allowed in a country because of the way I look. It’s properly, massively affected me. It was my favourite country, but this has absolutely ruined it. Now I’ll never go again. I’ve lost all of my money because of a pattern on my face.”

Howman said the issue arose soon after landing on Wednesday morning at 7.30am. As he passed through electronic passport gates and headed for security, an airport worker pulled him aside. He recalled: “We were about to put our hand luggage on the conveyor belt when the man said: ‘Follow me’.”

Later, immigration staff confiscated his passport and escorted him to a waiting room for over four hours. He claims he was only told the real reason when taken upstairs to speak with a senior officer, who bluntly stated: “‘He’s not coming in because of his face tattoos – you’re not coming in because of the way you look.’”

By 2.30pm, Howman was back on a flight to Manchester, regaining his passport only upon landing. It wasn’t until that Friday morning that he could FaceTime his wife and daughter.

UAE tattoo rules

According to travel site Wow Emirates, Dubai enforces strict regulations on tattoos, saying: “Offensive tattoos (nudity, profanity, or culturally insensitive symbols) are a ‘massive NOPE’ under Dubai tattoo restrictions. In serious cases, having offensive tattoos could land you with fines or a lifetime UAE ban.”

The site adds: “If you’re a tourist? Here’s your checklist for Dubai tourist tattoo rules: be 18+ if you’re planning to get any kind of tattoo; cover up tattoos that might raise eyebrows (like anything scandalous or overly loud). Dubai isn’t asking you to hide like a ninja, but modesty and respect will keep you out of trouble.”

Meanwhile, Expat Women site says getting or having a tattoo is not illegal in the UAE, and it is not considered a criminal offence under the country’s laws. However, tattoos are prohibited in Islam based on a Fatwa issued by the Official Fatwa Centre of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE), where they are classified as a form of self-harm.

As a result, tattoos are generally seen as socially unacceptable within the local Emirati and wider Muslim community. Given the UAE’s strong Islamic cultural norms, it’s uncommon to see locals with visible tattoos, and this also explains the absence of conventional tattoo parlours in cities like Dubai.