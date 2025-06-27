Albufeira Code of Conduct travel warning: Portugal holiday hotspot brings on-the-spot fines - full list of infractions and penalties
Authorities in Albufeira in Portugal, have become increasingly worried about the raucous behaviour of visitors, and two people have died in recent weeks.
The municipality, which is on the Algarve, decided to bring in a code of conduct - and this has now come into effect. Breaking the rules can leave people facing fines of between €150 and €1,800.
The Albufeira code of conduct - rules and the fines
- Full nudity in public €500 – €1,800
- Partial nudity in public (non-beach) €300 – €1,500
- Sexual acts or simulations in public €500 – €1,800
- Drinking alcohol in the street €300 – €1,500
- Sleeping overnight in public areas €150 – €750
- Urinating or defecating in public €300 – €1,500
- Spitting on the ground €150 – €750
- Camping or setting up tents €150 – €750
- Cooking in public spaces €150 – €750
- Activities in prohibited/signed-off areas €150 – €750
- Excessive noise/disturbing peace €300 – €1,500
- Misuse of public furniture €150 – €750
- Damaging municipal property €300 – €1,500
- Abandoning shopping carts or similar items €150 – €750
- Using carts beyond permitted areas €150 – €750
Earlier this month, the local news outlet Portugal Resident said that a growing number of residents are saying that Albufeira is turning into “a drug and drinking paradise”. One resident was quoted as saying: “If no action is taken, it will be a no-go area for many people. It’s a shame to see Albufeira go in this direction. I’m thinking of leaving the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.