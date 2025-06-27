British tourists be warned - a holiday hotspot has brought in a code of conduct with on-the-spot fines for any transgressions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities in Albufeira in Portugal, have become increasingly worried about the raucous behaviour of visitors, and two people have died in recent weeks.

Sunbathers on Santa Eulalia beach at Albufeira, Loule, southern Portugal | AFP via Getty Images

The municipality, which is on the Algarve, decided to bring in a code of conduct - and this has now come into effect. Breaking the rules can leave people facing fines of between €150 and €1,800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albufeira code of conduct - rules and the fines

Full nudity in public €500 – €1,800

Partial nudity in public (non-beach) €300 – €1,500

Sexual acts or simulations in public €500 – €1,800

Drinking alcohol in the street €300 – €1,500

Sleeping overnight in public areas €150 – €750

Urinating or defecating in public €300 – €1,500

Spitting on the ground €150 – €750

Camping or setting up tents €150 – €750

Cooking in public spaces €150 – €750

Activities in prohibited/signed-off areas €150 – €750

Excessive noise/disturbing peace €300 – €1,500

Misuse of public furniture €150 – €750

Damaging municipal property €300 – €1,500

Abandoning shopping carts or similar items €150 – €750

Using carts beyond permitted areas €150 – €750

Earlier this month, the local news outlet Portugal Resident said that a growing number of residents are saying that Albufeira is turning into “a drug and drinking paradise”. One resident was quoted as saying: “If no action is taken, it will be a no-go area for many people. It’s a shame to see Albufeira go in this direction. I’m thinking of leaving the area.”