A 48-year-old British man spent the entire night trapped in a national park in Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was trapped for the entire evening of Thursday 19 June in the Peñon d’Ifac natural park in Calpe, after losing his way and failing to find the path back down. The park is located in the municipality of Calpe, in the Marina Alta region. El Penyal is formed by a limestone mass 332 metres high.

The Penyal d'Ifac is a massive limestone outcrop emerging from the sea and linked to the shore by an isthmus of rock debris. The hiker became trapped in a remote and rugged area of the park, as shown in dramatic images released by the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t until Friday morning that the emergency services were alerted to his whereabouts and able to carry out the rescue. Fortunately, the man was found in good health despite spending the night alone.

Emergency services received the call at 12:52pm on Thursday. The Alpha 01 helicopter was deployed and quickly located the lost hiker from the air. He was airlifted to Calpe’s helipad in good physical condition, and the rescue operation was completed by 2:43pm.