Calpe Spain: Brit tourist, 48, spends entire night trapped in Peñon d’Ifac national park after losing his way
The man was trapped for the entire evening of Thursday 19 June in the Peñon d’Ifac natural park in Calpe, after losing his way and failing to find the path back down. The park is located in the municipality of Calpe, in the Marina Alta region. El Penyal is formed by a limestone mass 332 metres high.
The Penyal d'Ifac is a massive limestone outcrop emerging from the sea and linked to the shore by an isthmus of rock debris. The hiker became trapped in a remote and rugged area of the park, as shown in dramatic images released by the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium.
It wasn’t until Friday morning that the emergency services were alerted to his whereabouts and able to carry out the rescue. Fortunately, the man was found in good health despite spending the night alone.