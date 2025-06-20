S'Illot Mallorca: British family members arrested at hotel in Spain after attacking police - with one officer punched in face
Officers were called to the hotel in S'Illot, Mallorca around 1am on Tuesday night because of an incident in one of the rooms. Reception staff told them that a British family had been staying there since June 11 and that they had repeatedly disturbed other guests and damaged furniture.
The police managed to calm the situation after there had been a fight - but it flared up again. The Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that this time the police were attacked and one officer was punched in the face.
A minor attempted to hit another officer with a chair. Extra police were called, including the National Police, and three people were eventually arrested for assaulting a police officer, disobeying authority and causing a disturbance.
Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Manacor Hospital but declined medical attention. The police report points to the presence of a baby in the room who was left in the custody of the father.
The mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, expressed support for the officers involved and wished a speedy recovery to the officers who were assaulted. He issued a reminder that any situation of serious disturbance of public order will be handled with the utmost firmness, especially when the safety of vulnerable people, such as minors, is at risk.