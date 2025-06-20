The Spanish weather service has issued a weather warning for rain and thunderstorms.

The rain and thunderstorm warnings are active today and tomorrow (Saturday 21 June), AEMET said on X. It says: “Warnings active today and tomorrow in Spain for rain, high temperatures, and thunderstorms. Maximum warning level: orange.”.

Today there is an orange weather alert for rain and thunderstorms in the Andalusia region. This includes holiday hotspots Seville, Malaga, Marbella, and Nerja.

There is also an orange weather alert for rain in the Principality of Asturias, a region of northwest Spain, known for its rugged coast, mountains, religious sites and medieval architecture. Tomorrow an orange weather alert for thunderstorms is in place for Andalusia.

Aemet has announced that this weekend several regions will be on alert for rain and storms, especially on Sunday, when they will be particularly heavy due to the "approach of a weather system from the Atlantic". This will "favour an increase in instability" and will leave showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon in large areas of the north-eastern half of the Spanish mainland and the far north, which will be more intense in the north-eastern third, with the possibility of heavy rain in the Pyrenees and around the Iberian system.

The instability in much of Spain will take place as the heat peak of the week arrives, with thermometers soaring to over 40 C in some provinces. Today thermometers will remain high in most of the southern half and the north-eastern third of the Spanish mainland, in the northern plateau and in points of the extreme northwest and the Cantabrian Sea, while they will fall in Huelva and northern Galicia.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 38-40C in the northeast and in large areas of the southern half of the Atlantic slope. Specifically, Zaragoza, Seville and Cordoba will reach 40 degrees, while Badajoz, Cáceres, Granada, Lleida, Murcia and Toledo will have highs of 38 degrees.

This intense heat will continue throughout the weekend in most of Spain, especially on Saturday, when thermometers will exceed 38-40C in parts of the northeast and southeast. Zaragoza is expected to reach a 41C high on Saturday.