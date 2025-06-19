A TikTok has gone viral showing huge queues at a popular airport in Spain.

The TikToker posted a video of the situation at Alicante Airport, which showed huge queues. One user commented on the post saying: “Got put on a stairwell down to tarmac in Alicante airport on Saturday in about 32 degrees with about 200 people, was chaos”.

Another user said: “It was horrendous yesterday morning, 55 minutes to check in a bag”. While other users defended the airport saying it was “empty” when they went.

One user added: “Never once seen it like this and I fly out of it a lot”. Another holidaymaker was left frustrated at the constant gate switches their flight suffered from.

They wrote: "My flight went from B26 to B32 to B27, then B26, then back to B32. Absolute scenes." Amid the squeeze at Alicante, protests against tourism have continued across Spain, with locals in Mallorca and Barcelona squirting tourists with water pistols on the streets.

Ironically, the protest tactic was welcomed by many in the blistering heat as it offered overheated tourists a welcome respite from the soaring temperatures. Tourist Wanda Dorozenski told NPR: "That's lovely, thank you sweetheart. I am not going to complain. These people are feeling something to them that is very personal, and is perhaps destroying some areas (of the city)."