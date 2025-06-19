Travellers flying in or out of Abu Dhabi should prepare for possible flight delays and cancellations.

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has issued a fresh warning about expected disruptions, advising passengers to check with their airline before heading to the terminal. The airport posted on X: “Flight operations at Zayed International Airport continue to face disruptions, with delays and cancellations.

“We’re working with our partners, and while there are early signs of improvement, they remain minimal. Please check with your airline.“

The alert comes after several airspace closures in the Middle East, leading to a ripple effect on air travel across the region. The disruption started on Friday June 13, when Zayed International Airport issued the first statement.

(Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Etihad Airways has suspended a couple of its routes:

Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Amman, Jordan (AMM) until June 20

Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) until June 22

The airline is also rerouting several of its other flights to avoid restricted airspace and has warned of delays and disruptions, urging passengers to stay up to date through its website or app. In an earlier statement, Etihad said it would be operating flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Beirut, Lebanon (BEY) from June 17 with a revised flight schedule.

Air Arabia has suspended the following routes:

Iran: Until and including Monday June 30

Iraq: Until and including Monday June 30

Jordan: Until and including Friday June 20

Russia: Until and including Friday June 20

After saying flights would be suspended until June 20, Wizz Air has now issued a new statement, suspending flights to Tel Aviv until September 15. The airline said: “Wizz Air has taken the decision to suspend all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and European flights to Amman, Jordan, effective immediately, until 15 September 2025. The airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Irani and Syrian airspace until further notice.

“This decision follows the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East. The safety and security of its passengers, crew, and aircraft remains the highest priority for Wizz Air, and the airline is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities.

“Wizz Air is committed to minimising disruption to passengers and will be contacting affected customers directly via email (who booked directly with the airline) with information on their options, including rebooking or refunds. Customers who have booked via third parties, should contact these providers directly. We thank our customers for their understanding during this time and will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.”