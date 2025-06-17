The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has rapidly escalated, resulting in the closure of major airports in Tehran, Tel Aviv, and Beirut.

The conflict, sparked by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets, including a controversial nuclear facility near Qom, has led to retaliatory missile attacks from Iran. The repercussions of this violence have rippled across the region, severely affecting air travel, particularly through these key Middle Eastern hubs.

The closure of airports has left tens of thousands of travellers stranded. Passengers from various countries are facing immense challenges trying to return home or continue their journeys.

As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify, Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) has suspended all outbound international flights. Iranian authorities have not provided a timeline for reopening the airport, further complicating the efforts of foreign nationals to return home.

Israel’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv, has also been closed indefinitely due to escalating security risks. In Lebanon, Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut remains operational, but the conflict’s proximity and the heightened risk of missile attacks have prompted several international airlines, including Lufthansa, British Airways, and Air France, to suspend or reroute flights to and from Beirut.

Passengers planning to travel through Beirut have been advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses. While the airport itself remains open, the closure of airspace over the surrounding regions, including Israel and parts of Syria, has further complicated international flights.