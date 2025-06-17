Flights at Aberdeen Airport were temporarily suspended after an incident involving a plane.

Aberdeen Airport said a Loganair aircraft broke down on the runway after reporting a "technical difficulty" on arrival at about 16:20 yesterday (Monday 16 June). No-one was injured.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers disembarked," the airport said. The plane was then removed from the runway.

Until then all flights to and from the airport were temporarily suspended. A statement on the airport's website iniitally said: “Flights to and from Aberdeen Airport are temporarily suspended due to an aircraft which reported a technical difficulty on landing. The aircraft landed safely and will be towed from the runway.

“We will provide updates as soon as they are available." The airport later said: "All operations have now resumed following the earlier incident”.

The airport is operating as normal today (Tuesday 17 June) with flights departing and arriving on time. A Loganair spokesperson said: "We can confirm there was a technical event involving one of Loganair's aircraft shortly after landing at Aberdeen Airport. "All passengers and crew have disembarked safely, and the aircraft has been taken to the Loganair hangar for inspection by the engineering team at the airport."