Another UK travel firm has gone bust leaving thousands of Brits facing cancelled holidays - and this time it’s Great Little Escapes.

Great Little Escapes, based in Berkshire, says it organises "holidays to the most iconic cities in the world", but it has now ceased trading as an ATOL holder. This means that thousands of holidaymakers will be facing cancelled holidays.

But this is not the only time a UK travel firm has collapsed this year. Let’s take a look at the firms which have folded so far this year.

Great Little Escapes

A notice from the Civil Aviation Authority said: “The company based in Sandhurst, Berkshire traded under the names Your Holidays, Great Little Escapes, Tunisia First and websites www.themaldives.co.uk, www.yourholidays.co.uk, www.thecaribbean.com and www.greatlittleescapes.co.uk. We are currently collating information from the company and will update this page as soon as possible.”

It told customers: “Whilst waiting for further information, please do not submit a claim as these will be rejected.” The CAA added: “If you are a travel agent of Great Little Escapes LLP and you are currently holding consumer payments which you have not yet paid to Great Little Escapes LLP, you must not use these funds to refund consumers until you have received instructions from the Air Travel Trust. Travel agents will be individually contacted by the CAA with specific instructions for these bookings.”

Jetline Travel

In April it was announced that the London-based firm, Jetline Travel which had been operating for 25 years, collapsed. The company, which also operated under several other names including Bargain Late Holidays and Cruise and More, ceased trading as an ATOL holder in March.

It traded under various names including Jetline Cruise, Bargain Late Holidays, and Elegant Gateways. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that the company has ceased trading in line with the Air Travel Organisers Licensing regulations. The collapse affected nearly 5,000 customers, many of whom had booked holidays with Cunard, Princess Cruises, and Holland America, according to the Express.

Bookings were cancelled due to a "breach of contract" between the cruise operators and Jetline. At the time the CAA advised: "If you are currently overseas and you hold a scheduled flight e-ticket, the flight remains valid for the return journey. You are advised to check in with the airline as per the existing flight ticket.” The CAA further stated: "Other services have not been paid to the local suppliers and you will be required to re-arrange and pay for these services again."

Balkan Holidays

Balkan Holidays sceased trading as of April 24, following nearly 60 years of providing trips. Direct customers have been asked to contact the company directly to arrange refunds, but expectant travellers who booked trips via a third party have been told they will need to speak to their travel agent to get their money back. The company, which offered holidaymakers trips to Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Malta and Northern Cyprus, said it would aim to process refunds as fast as possible, working in order of departure date.

Balkan Holidays was launched nearly six decades ago, and specialised in trips to Bulgaria. It offered departures from 17 British airports, more than any other UK tour operator. At its peak, it served 130,000 people a year.

What to do if your holiday is affected?

The first call should be to your travel agent – if you booked through one – to make sure your booking is still in place. If it is, your travel arrangements should be relatively unaffected.

If you can’t contact the travel company, go directly to your airline and accommodation provider to check they have your booking and that your payment has been made. If the booking is there, you should be fine to proceed with your holiday.

If your holiday is a land- or sea-based package, such as on a coach, cruise or railway, and you booked with an ABTA member, then your money is protected in the event that member folds. If your overseas holiday was booked with an ATOL member and it goes bust before you travel, you can apply to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for a full refund. If you’re already on holiday when the company goes bust, the CAA will arrange to get you home.

There are two routes open to you if your trip isn’t ATOL protected or booked through an ABTA member and your airline or holiday company goes bankrupt: travel insurance and credit or debit card protection.