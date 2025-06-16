Great Little Escapes: UK travel firm which organises trips 'to most iconic cities in the world' goes bust - with thousands facing cancelled holidays
The firm, based in Berkshire, has now ceased trading as an ATOL holder. A notice from the Civil Aviation Authority said: “The company based in Sandhurst, Berkshire traded under the names Your Holidays, Great Little Escapes, Tunisia First and websites www.themaldives.co.uk, www.yourholidays.co.uk, www.thecaribbean.com and www.greatlittleescapes.co.uk.
“We are currently collating information from the company and will update this page as soon as possible.” It told customers: “Whilst waiting for further information, please do not submit a claim as these will be rejected.”
The CAA added: “If you are a travel agent of Great Little Escapes LLP and you are currently holding consumer payments which you have not yet paid to Great Little Escapes LLP, you must not use these funds to refund consumers until you have received instructions from the Air Travel Trust. Travel agents will be individually contacted by the CAA with specific instructions for these bookings.”