Exodus Adventure Travels partners with Osprey to reward customers

Dolomites

Award-winning small-group tour operator Exodus Adventure Travels is offering a gift to travellers who book an Exodus adventure between 1 and 28 February 2025, in partnership with fellow adventure travel brand Osprey.

A £100 Osprey voucher will be gifted for each land-only booking, and a £150 Osprey voucher per flight-inclusive booking, so that adventurers can gear-up in preparation for their Exodus trip.

Customers simply need to quote the promo code OSPREY2025 at the time of booking to unlock one of the available vouchers. The reward can be claimed on all trips departing from 1 February 2025 to 31 December 2026, including the below three trips.

INDIA'S GOLDEN TRIANGLE

Everest

On this seven-day trip, guests will complete the Golden Triangle, visiting Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, and enjoy their world-famous landmarks and incredible culinary scene. Highlights include seeing the Taj Mahal at sunrise, winding through the streets of Old Delhi by rickshaw, and staying in an 800-year-old heritage hotel. The trip allows guests to experience both the high energy of India’s cities, as well as the quieter village life.

Exodus Adventure Travels’ seven-day India’s Golden Triangle is priced from £675 per person, excluding flights and including B&B accommodation, all additional listed meals, all listed transfers and activities and a tour leader throughout.

CLASSIC DOLOMITES – PREMIUM ADVENTURE

Adventurers on this eight-day tour of the Dolomites will explore the national parks of Fanes-Sennes and Dolomiti di Sesto, and the spires of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Visitors will walk through the flower-filled Braies Valley, under the ridge of Knieberg, up to the summit of Durrenstein and ascend a flat-top mountain towards an open-air museum dedicated to World War I. In the village of Villabessa, guests will stay in the four-star Hotel Adler, enjoying the spa and fine-dining restaurant of the 400-year-old building, allowing the trekkers to relax in between the hikes of each day. The trip offers special Citizen Science departures, allowing guests to get involved in an afternoon of collection of freshwater samples which will contribute towards the world’s largest collection of flora and fauna species data, helping conserve and restore biodiversity globally and locally.

Exodus Adventure Travels’ eight-day trip Classic Dolomites - Premium Adventure is priced from £2,099 per person, excluding flights and including B&B accommodation, all additional listed meals, all listed transfers and activities and a tour leader throughout.

EVEREST BASE CAMP TREK

Guests will hike to Everest Base Camp on this Exodus trip that has been running for over 30 years. Guiding the tour are highly trained English-speaking guides from the Himalaya region, who will lead adventurers along the trail. Guests will walk onto the lateral moraine of the Khumbu Glacier, ascend Kala Pattar for an unforgettable view and explore Namche Bazaar – a prosperous and bustling Sherpa town. Other highlights include visiting the hilltop monastery at Thyangboche and stopping at Sagarmatha Next to learn about how the organisation is tackling waste pollution on the mountain trails.

Exodus Adventure Travels’ 16-day trip Everest Base Camp Trek is priced from £2,145 per person, excluding flights, and including B&B accommodation, all additional listed meals, all listed transfers and activities, full porterage, trekking permit and national park fees.

Terms and conditions:

Customers booking a land only package will receive one £100 Osprey digital voucher per customer on the booking

Customers booking a flight inclusive package with Exodus Adventure Travels will receive one £150 Osprey digital voucher per customer on the booking

Bookings made where flights are out of availability range (ie more than 11 months in advance), will be treated as land only and Osprey voucher values cannot be increased if flights are added at a further stage

Excludes Polar and Headwater operated holidays

Osprey voucher codes will be emailed to the lead customer within 10 days of your booking being confirmed by Exodus Adventure Travels

Osprey voucher codes are single use, and the value of your Osprey voucher code will be deducted from the total value of your cart. If items in your cart are less than the value of your voucher code the remaining value of your voucher code will be lost, and your card will not work a second time. Your Osprey voucher code may not be used to purchase gift cards. Osprey vouchers cannot be combined on a single purchase. Further Osprey terms and conditions may apply; please see www.osprey.com for details

If you are booking through a travel agent the Osprey voucher code(s) will be sent to your travel agent for them to distribute to you

This offer is not combinable with other Exodus Adventure Travel offers, except Loyalty discounts

If you cancel your holiday with Exodus having paid your final balance and are within cancellation terms, the full-face value of your Osprey voucher will be added to your cancellation fees