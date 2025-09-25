They have been 2025’s must-have toy - but their popularity has seen the UK flooded with counterfeit versions, many of which are unsafe.

Labubus - small dolls with a demonic grin and strange teeth - have taken over the country for children of a certain age. The real ones are made by a Chinese manufacturer called Pop Mart but such has been the demand that knock-off versions have been found across the country.

Earlier this year NationalWorld reported that Labubu trading standards warnings had been issued in areas including in Edinburgh, Hull, Manchester, Hertfordshire, Nottingham and Coventry, about the fake versions.

Fake toys worth more than £3.5 million have been seized at the UK border already this year, with 75% of them failing critical safety tests, authorities have warned. Of the 259,000 fake toys intercepted at the border, 90% of them - or 236,000 items - were counterfeit Labubu dolls, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said | IPO/PA/PA Wire

And now the UK’s Intellectual Property Office has said that of the £3.5m worth of fake toys seized at the UK border this year, 90 per cent - about 236,000 in total have been Labubus. And of the total seizures, three-quarters failed safety tests. Testing found banned chemicals linked to cancer and dangerous choking hazards, including in toys marketed at toddlers and infants.

The IPO is launching a Fake Toys, Real Harms campaign in collaboration with toy retailers, local authorities and social media influencers to warn parents and other present buyers that counterfeit toys, while often cheaper, could have “devastating consequences” for children’s health and safety.

A photo issued by The Intellectual Property Office of a large seizure of counterfeit toys - as it is revealed that 90 per cent of fake toys seized are Labubus | IPO/PA/PA Wire

The IPO’s deputy director of enforcement, Helen Barnham said: “With counterfeit toys, what you see is rarely what you get.

“Behind the packaging can be hidden choking hazards, toxic chemicals and faulty parts that put children in real danger.

“These products have bypassed every safety check the law requires, which is why we’re working with our partners to keep these dangerous fakes out of UK homes.

“Our Fake Toys, Real Harms campaign aims to raise awareness among parents and present buyers of the hidden harms associated with counterfeits. Child safety must come first, so we’re urging parents – please don’t let your child be the tester.”

Although 92% of toy buyers – often parents and caregivers – are aware of counterfeit products being sold in the UK, they are more concerned with saving money rather than considering safety, a poll for the IPO suggested. While seven in 10 toy buyers prioritised cost, just 27% cited safety as a factor that influenced their buying decisions, the poll found.

Consumers buying toys are advise to stick to trusted retailers or official brand websites and exercise caution with third-party sellers on marketplaces by checking reviews carefully.

When the toy arrives it should be checked for a UKCA or CE safety mark and a UK or EU contact address on the packaging. Those who do spot a counterfeit should return it straight away and leave a review to warn other parents, as well as reporting it to Trading Standards.