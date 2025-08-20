A warning has gone out over fake Labubu dolls which could see children choke.

Labubus have taken the world by storm over the past 12 months, with the dolls being one of the more fashionable toys this year.

However, they are only made by Chinese firm Pop Mart, and sometimes are hard for retailers to get hold of.

Now the government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a warning to anyone who has - perhaps unwittingly - bought a counterfeit Pop Mart Labubu plush toy.

Fake Labubu dolls seized by trading standards officers from store in Scotland | Office of Product and Safety Standards

In a statement about the risks it says: “The products present a risk of choking as the feet, hands and eyes can detach with minimum force applied, producing a small part capable of fitting entirely inside of a small parts cylinder. If a child were to place one of the small components in their mouth, they may choke. The required markings and labelling were not present.

“The products were seized from each respective retailer and recalled from end users. Consumers who have purchased the products from the distributors listed above are advised to return them to the store for redress.”

The four stores where the fake Labubus were found are Keystore Bathgate, Livi News in The Centre, Livingston, The Gothenburg and Broxburn MiniMarket, towns to the west of Edinburgh.

Last week NationalWorld reported that trading standards departments across the country, including in Hull, Manchester, Hertfordshire, Nottingham and Coventry, say they have seized hundreds of the toys from shops, and warned that many are likely to still be on sale. They also warned that the knock-off versions have small pieces which can easily become detached.