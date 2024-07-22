Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 15-year-old boy who was shot dead in a west London park has been named. Rene Graham was killed in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park in Ladbroke Grove at around 7.20pm on Sunday (July 21).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men, two aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time, Metropolitan Police said. The park remains cordoned off as enquiries into the murder are underway.

The force is also appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist them in their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: “A young boy has tragically lost his life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this devastating time. We will continue to provide them with specialist support.

“I understand that the public, especially those who live and work in the area, will be shocked and concerned by this incident. All of us at the Met share that concern and we are using all of the resources at our disposal to identify those involved.

Rene Graham was killed in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park in Ladbroke Grove at around 7.20pm on Sunday (July 21). | Met police

“This investigation is at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive. It will take us some time to establish the facts and this will be our priority in the coming days.

“We are keen to speak to other witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting, There was an event taking place and it's possible people may have been taking photos or filming. Please check to see if you have captured anything that may help detectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents can expect to see a significant police presence in this area. Officers are there to provide reassurance and support - please speak to them if you have concerns.

"Tragic incidents like this remind us why it is so important that we continue our unrelenting focus on suppressing violence and gun crime, and catching the offenders who endanger our communities.”

Police earlier incorrectly said six people had been arrested as part of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, providing the reference 6343/21JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Any evidence can also be submitted to the Metropolitan Police’s Public Portal.