Tributes have been made to those who lost their lives in the Ladbroke Grove rail disaster on the 25th anniversary of the crash.

Mourners took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial garden near to the crash site to mark 25 years since more than 30 people lost their lives. The service was led by Rt Rev Dr Emma Ineson, Bishop of Kensington, who said: “We gather here today to remember the Ladbroke Grove train disaster that happened very near here on the 5th of October 1999, 25 years ago.

“We gather to remember the 31 people who lost their lives, those who were injured, those who came to their aid on that morning and the many, many who still live with the memories of that day. We come together as one people, of different faiths and of none, and we come to remember, to seek comfort and healing from God and from each other.”

The names of all 31 victims were read aloud during the ceremony, while those in attendance laid flowers and wreaths to honour those who dies in the disaster.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh paid tribute to the victims, saying in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “On the 25th anniversary of the #LadbrokeGrove rail accident, my thoughts are with the loved ones of the 31 victims, and all those affected by the disaster. Today we reflect on the lessons learned since the tragedy to improve safety and remember the heroism of everyone involved.”

What happened in the Ladbroke Grove rail disaster?

On October 5, 1999, 31 people were killed and more than 220 people were injured when two train collided on the line two miles from Paddington Station in London, near Ladbroke Grove. The crash took place at around 8am, with a rush-hour Thames train colliding head-on with a high-speed First Great Western service after the Thames train passed a signal at danger.

Upon impact, carriage of both trains were destroyed and a fireball tore through coach H. Survivor Pam Warren had been sitting in coach H when the fireball ignited, telling the inquiry report: "I turned my head to the right and I saw a fireball. At this point I was still bracing myself in my seat…I tried to curl up when I saw the fireball coming."

"I don't recall screaming but I might have done because I managed to burn the inside of my mouth and throat…I remember the fire hitting me. It got incredibly hot and I could hear my hair crackling. There was also a noise like gas igniting. It then went quiet."

The crash remains one of the worst rail disasters in British history.