Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nine-year-old boy with no previous health conditions suddenly died in his mother’s arms after being diagnosed with a chest infection.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are rallying in sympathy to support the family of a nine-year-old boy who died in his mother's arms after collapsing with breathing difficulties. Stevie McKinlay, who had no previous health conditions, passed away on Monday after a short illness which started when he developed a cough.

The family GP diagnosed a chest infection - only for active Stevie to collapse on Tuesday, September 24 - less than a week later. His mum, Sarah-Jane McKinlay, has now revealed how her firstborn passed away in her arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah-Jane, along with father Louis Kelly, have since learned he suffered a cardiac arrest. After he collapsed, the pair rushed him to hospital, where he was immediately put on life support but - despite the efforts of medical staff - they were told there was no hope, telling Sarah-Jane the youngster had “died in her arms”.

Stevie McKinlay suddenly died in his mother’s arms after being diagnosed with a chest infection. | GoFundMe

The family was given the weekend to say goodbye to the youngster before his life support was switched off on Monday. Sarah-Jane said they then had to say “our own final goodbye to our sweetest, kindest, funniest little boy anyone could know”.

Now, a fundraising page set up to provide a memorial bench in the grounds of Stevie’s school - Bantaskin Primary in Falkirk, Scotland - and help towards funeral costs has raised a staggering £11,000 in less than 24 hours. Organiser, Jane Wolstenholme, said any remaining funds will be go to Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity and to Stevie’s family to “support them in their time of grieving and recovery from such a tragic loss”.

The mum, who also has five-year-old daughter Clarke, added: "Our heartache can’t be put into words. We want to give Stevie the most magical and wonderful send off and memorial. He deserves the absolute best because he was the best wee boy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher at Bantaskin, Andrew Blaikie, wrote to parents to inform them of the tragic news, saying: "Stevie McKinlay - one of our Primary 5 children - has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

“We have shared the news within our school community, in particular with those children in the older classes who would have known Stevie best. We are all heartbroken by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this dreadful time."

Further support and counselling would be available to pupils, he said.

Within hours, the GoFundMe page had reached its initial £6,000 target. Organiser Jane said: "Thank you everybody who has taken the time to share, the love and generosity from people has been so touching and overwhelming and we cant thank people enough. Stevie is such a loved wee boy and he deserves it all."