A life-size sculpture of a Lancaster bomber has been put up in honour of the RAF crews of World War Two.

The steel structure was assembled earlier next to the A46 in Norton Disney, Lincolnshire. Two cranes were used to lift it into place before about 40 volunteers secured it with nuts and bolts.

Organiser Charlie White, who chairs the Bomber County Gateway Trust, said it was "fantastic" to see the sculpture go up after nearly eight years of work. "I can't believe it," he added.

As estimated 35,000 motorists a day will see the sculpture from the road as they drive between Newark and Lincoln. The area is nicknamed "bomber county" due to the number of military airfields located there during the war.

It is tilted to give the impression that the Lancaster is in flight, heading home to RAF Swinderby – a former station about 2 miles (3km) away. Mr White, a farmer who owns the site, said the sculpture was "not designed as a memorial", but he recognised people would associated the landmark with "those that served in the RAF over the world wars".

Known as On Freedom’s Wings, the structure was assembled over the weekend after being taken by road under police escort from Timmins Engineering and Construction in Caenby Corner, Lincolnshire, where it was built in sections. It is also being dubbed as the East Midlands’ Angel of the North.

While the plane is now in place, landscaping, CCTV, an entry system and a car park are still under construction, with the site set to open to visitors this autumn. The Bomber County Gateway Trust, which which first mooted the idea of creating a life-sized monument of a Lancaster Bomber in 2017, continues fundraising to cover the remaining costs of the nearly £1 million project.