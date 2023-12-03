Firefighters will be "on the scene for days" after a huge blaze has ripped through a building in Lancaster

Fire has ripped through a building in Lancaster today with locals told to keep windows shut

A major fire has been tearing through a building in Lancaster today (Sunday 3 December) causing “a large plume of smoke”. Ten fire engines from Lancashire and Cumbria have been called to the commercial building on Port Royal Avenue after it received reports of the building being on fire at 5am.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the large building which is on fire “contains commercial waste” and “firefighters are using specialist equipment such as aerial ladder platforms, a stinger and hazardous materials unit to bring the fire under control.” The service has advised people in the local area “to keep out of the smoke plume and keep windows and doors shut if they can see or smell smoke.”

It added that there have been “no injuries reported” and it is “working with partners to make the site safe.” At around 10am it posted on X, formerly known as Twitter it had “nine fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, a stinger appliance, the hazard materials unit and the drone team” on the scene.

In a video update posted at around 3pm, Ian Armistead, incident commander at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said they are “likely to be on the scene for a number of days working with our partners to resolve this incident.