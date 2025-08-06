A life-changing £157m was up for grabs in the EuroMillions on Tuesday night (5 August).

To win the estimated jackpot in a EuroMillions game, one player must match all five numbers plus the two lucky stars. However, some money can still be won without matching all the numbers.

Matching five numbers and one lucky star can win you £130,554 while you could bag £13,561 if you match five numbers. The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday were 01, 03, 42, 47, 05, and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 05 and 10.

Last night’s draw saw no jackpot winners. Two people in the UK matched five balls and one Lucky Star ball and won £192,769.60 each, but the main prize is still to play for.

So the next draw, on Friday, will be for an even bigger £172m. Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “This is such exciting news - Friday night’s (8 August) EuroMillions draw will be a life-changing one, as a mammoth £172m estimated jackpot is up for grabs.

“A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history, coming in as the fourth biggest National Lottery winner of all time, and it would also be the 20th win of over £100m since The National Lottery began! Make sure to get your tickets for Friday’s draw to be in with a chance to win big.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50bn raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”