It's hard to believe that more than 10 years have passed since the shocking murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in broad daylight, and the British Army soldier's death still evokes strong feelings to this day.

His family have since used his murder as a means to fundraise for causes including 'Scotty's Little Soldiers' - a charity that supports children who lose a parent in the British Armed Forces.

Lee Rigby's son, 13-year-old Jack, set out to raise £250 for the charity earlier this year by walking a marathon - and the UK stood firmly by his side and helped the teenager raise a massive £107,124 for the charity.

And his efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Last night (October 8), Jack won the GMB Young Fundraiser of the Year Award at the Pride Of Britain Awards. NationalWorld revisits the tragic events of that day in May 2013, as Lee Rigby's family re-enter the spotlight.

Two-year-old Jack Rigby is comforted by his mother Rebecca as the coffin of his father Fusilier Lee Rigby leaves Bury Parish Church after a military funeral on July 12, 2013 in Bury, Greater Manchester, England (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

What happened to Lee Rigby?

On May 22, 2013, British Army soldier Lee Rigby was attacked and murdered by Islamic terrorists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in southeast London. The attack took place at 2.20pm near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich where he was stationed.

He was only 25 years old at the time and was serving in the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. As he crossed a road, he was hit by a car driven by Adebolajo and Adebowale.

Lee Rigby was subsequently attacked by the two knife-wielding men as they attempted to behead him. They also brandished a gun. Members of the public attempted to intervene and aid him while his attackers stayed there and spoke of how they had committed the murder to avenge Muslims killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Armed police arrived at the scene and shot the two attackers to subdue them. Neither were killed but they were taken to hospital.

What happened to Lee Rigby's killers?

In December 2013, both men were found guilty of Rigby's murder and in February 2014, they were given life sentences. Adebolajo was given a whole life order while Adebowale was ordered to serve at least 45 years.

Jack Rigby was only two when Lee was killed. Images of the young child at his father's funeral symbolised the pain felt by the nation after Rigby's death

Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards, Jack said: “We walked miles and talked about my dad. It was a way for me to remember him in a positive way at a difficult time. Ten years without having him here has not been easy, but he will never be forgotten and will always be a part of my life.