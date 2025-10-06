Six men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a house.

A murder investigation is under way after the man died in the early hours of Sunday.

One man, aged 44, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another five, aged between 24 and 53, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are all in custody.

Police were called the East Midlands Ambulance Service at 1.37am. A man in his 30s was found with a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are trying to work out exactly what happened, and police are sifting through CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries. The house has been cordoned off.

Detective Chief Inspector Tim Lindley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s (EMSOU) major crime team, is leading the investigation. The killing happened in Sawley Street, Leicester.

He said last night: “Dedicated policing resource is being used for this operation as we work to build up a full understanding of what has happened. We believe the incident happened inside the address in Sawley Street in the early hours of this morning and sadly a man has died as a result.

“The victim and the man currently in custody for murder are known to each other and our priority at this time is to establish exactly what has occurred.

“Throughout the day officers have been in the street speaking to residents and offering reassurance. This remains ongoing and we would urge anyone who heard or saw anything that might help with our investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to speak to the police in the area or call us on 101, quoting crime reference 25*584439.