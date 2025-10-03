A single dad has tragically died - leaving an “unfillable void” in his daughter’s life.

Jake Mills was found dead after being reported missing earlier that day.

In a touching tribute to him, the 34-year-old’s family said he was a “loving father, son, and brother”.

The family of single dad Jake Henry Mills, who was found dead, have paid tribute to him. | Issued by Staffordshire Police

They said: “Jake was a single father. He had a strong bond with his daughter, and they loved each other unconditionally. This devastating loss will leave an unfillable void in her life.

“He was a keen football fan of Liverpool FC and the occasional visit to a Walsall FC game. Jake had a delightful sense of humour, was considerate and well mannered. That will be remembered with great fondness.

“Dealing with the pain of losing Jake, we ask that you respect our wishes for privacy at this difficult time.”

He was found at an address in Cheslyn Hay High Street in south Staffordshire at about 9.45pm on Thursday, September 18.

A Staffordshire Police statement said: “We launched an immediate investigation to find out more about the circumstances surrounding Jake’s death. On Saturday, September 20, we arrested a man from Walsall, on suspicion of murder. He was bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

“On [Thursday, October 2], the same man has been arrested again on suspicion of murder. We’re still keen to speak to anyone with any information that can help us with our investigation.”

They confirmed that Bradley Nightingale, 29, of Bloxwich, Walsall, has now been charged with murder.

Anyone who has any information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or by clicking on this link.