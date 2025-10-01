Michelle Brown has been described as someone with ‘a heart of absolute gold.’

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GoFundMe page has been started following the sudden death of mum-of-four Michelle Brown from Doncaster. The GoFundMe reads: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beautiful Michelle Brown — the most infectiously funny, kind, and compassionate soul you could ever meet.

“She lit up every room she walked into with her cheeky smile, her incredible sense of humour, and the warmth of her heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Michelle wasn’t just a friend — she was the friend. The one who would drop everything to help someone in need. The one you could always count on for a laugh, a shoulder to cry on, or a bit of brutally honest advice delivered with love. She had a heart of absolute gold and made a lasting impact on everyone lucky enough to know her.

“Michelle sadly passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on the 28th of September. Her sudden loss has left an unimaginable hole in our lives, especially for her four beautiful children — Paige, Lacey, Lewis, and Roman — and her loving partner, Colin. Michelle was the heart of their family, their rock, and their greatest cheerleader.

Tributes have been paid to 'beautiful' mum-of-four Michelle Brown following her sudden death. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“Her children were her world, and her love and strength as a mother were truly inspiring. She was not only a devoted mum but also Colin’s best friend and soulmate. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

“Now, as we come to terms with this heartbreak, we’re asking for your support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to give Michelle the beautiful and dignified send-off she deserves — one that honours the incredible woman she was. If you’re able to spare anything, no matter how small, it would mean the world to her family.

“All donations will go directly towards funeral costs, and anything remaining will be given to her children to support them in the weeks and months ahead.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, and for any support you can give — whether it’s a donation, a share, or simply keeping Michelle, her children, and Colin in your thoughts.

“Let’s come together to show this amazing family just how deeply loved Michelle truly was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Louise Cannon took to Facebook and wrote: “Rip Michelle Brown, absolutely gutted and shocked to the core to hear the news yesterday I can’t get my head round it😭

“I will miss our chats, rants and laughs we had when I did your hair, it was an honour to have been your hairdresser/therapist

“My thoughts are with your family and friends at this horrendous time ♥️.”