Tributes have been paid to dad-of-two Jamie Mullen after his unexpected death.

Dad-of-two Jamie Mullen has suddenly died at the age of 29. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Danny Bentley which reads: “It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our dear friend, Jamie Mullen. His loss has left us heartbroken, and we are all struggling to come to terms with the shock of losing someone so loved, so unexpectedly.

“With the blessing of Jamie’s family, we would like to come together as friends and community to ease the financial strain on them. Funerals come with significant costs, and we hope that by raising funds, we can give Jamie the farewell he deserves, while allowing his family to grieve without added financial stress.

“All donations, no matter the size, will go directly towards covering funeral expenses and supporting his family in the days ahead.

“If you are unable to donate, we completely understand — even sharing this page with others would mean the world.

“On behalf of everyone who knew and loved Jamie, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this heartbreaking time.

Jamie Mullen’s father Chris Mullen who lives in Cleckheaton in Yorkshire posted a tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “Jamie Mullen 1996 to 17/09/25. The thought of losing a child, at any age is HORRIFYING. Actually losing one is DEVASTATING. We will LOVE & MISS you every day. RIP Son 💚.”

Kristie Mullen wrote: “I never thought I would be writing this 💔Jamie, my big brother. I love you so much.

“You were the kindest, most caring and loving person I have ever met. I am so lucky to have been able to call you my brother. I don’t have the words to describe this pain.

“You were loved by so many people. I am truly heartbroken.

“I know grandma and granddad will look after you up there. Sleep tight bro, you will never ever be forgotten 😭

“Rest in peace ♥️.”

Five days ago, Amy Suddards took to Facebook and wrote: “Danny and I would just like to thank everyone for their incredible generosity, kindness and support during this difficult time 💙.”

“We are truly humbled by the love shown for Jamie and his family. Every donation and share means the world to us.

“For anyone who still wishes to contribute, the page remains open. We’re now just £300 away from reaching our target- something we never imagined possible when we first set this up. Thank you again for standing with us during this heartbreaking time 🌹🙏.”