Police deployed riot officers after a crowd turned violent and began “throwing bricks” following the arrest of a man suspected of communicating sexually with a child.

The unrest took place on Middle Park Way in Leigh Park, Havant, after members of the so‑called “Child Online Safety Team” livestreamed a sting operation on Facebook. Footage captured protesters chanting and officers holding back the crowd with riot shields.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said approximately 100 people gathered, with some “throwing objects at police officers, although no-one was injured.” To control the situation, officers imposed a 48‑hour dispersal order under Section 34 of the Anti‑social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

“Police were called at 7.38 pm on Tuesday 1 July following allegations that a man had been sending sexually explicit messages to a child online,” the force spokesman explained. “Officers attended … and arrested a 38‑year‑old man on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child. He remains in custody at this time.”

The spokesman added, “Whilst on scene, police were met with a crowd of approximately 100 people, some of whom were engaged in disorder including throwing objects at police officers.”

In a show of force to prevent further unrest, he said, “In response to this, a dispersal order was authorised … enabling police to direct people away from the area within this specified time period… This was put in place to quickly and effectively minimise any ongoing disorder, and to ensure the safety of the wider public.”

Chief Inspector Alex Charge condemned the disorder, saying: “Disorder as was seen last night will not be tolerated – it can cause real fear for residents, damage property and seriously impede our police officers who are working really hard to carry out their duties.”

He praised officers for acting quickly, adding: “Officers attended quickly and robustly last night but were confronted by a group of people acting aggressively, including some who were throwing objects at police.”

Chief Inspector Charge also stressed the ongoing nature of the investigation: “Our investigation into the report of sexual communication with a child remains ongoing and we have a man in custody. In addition to this, any further offences identified linked to last night’s disorder will be investigated and dealt with appropriately.”

Authorities stated anyone violating the dispersal order over the next 48 hours would be “dealt with robustly.”

In response to the unrest, the group wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night (July 1): “Regarding the sting in HAVANT tonight, We do not condone in anyway whatsoever violence or disorder. People who cause such issues when stings happen risk the police and government trying to shut groups down.

“If you see a sting taking place feel free to watch etc but it's come to my attention people throwing bricks towards the pred and they've ended up hitting police etc. This is totally unacceptable, anyone who has launched a missile be under no illusion if we have it recorded we will submit it and provide a statement and you will be dealt robustly. The sad thing is you'll probably get more of a sentence than the suspect himself Let us do what we need to do and stay out of it.”