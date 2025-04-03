Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been convicted of manslaughter following the death of her four-month-old daughter, who suffered catastrophic brain injuries after being violently shaken.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melissa Wilband, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court after a four-week trial. The court heard that Wilband shook her daughter, Lexi Wilband, on more than one occasion, including on the day the infant collapsed at their home in Mantley Grove, Newent, Forest of Dean, on April 12, 2020. Lexi died in hospital six days later, on April 18.

Medical experts confirmed Lexi had sustained severe brain injuries “consistent with being shaken.” Prosecutor Jane Osbourne KC told the court: “Lexi was shaken so hard by Wilband on at least two occasions that this caused brain damage which Lexi could not recover from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury was told that Lexi had likely been shaken at least once in the weeks or months prior to her death, in addition to the fatal incident. The jury took just over ten and a half hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict.

Wilband had denied causing her daughter’s death, but the court heard extensive evidence of her concerning behaviour in the months leading up to Lexi’s collapse. This included persistent lying, drug use during and after pregnancy, and missed medical appointments that prosecutors said may have been avoided to conceal signs of prior abuse.

Melissa Wilband, 28, was found guilty of manslaughter after shaking her four-month-old daughter, Lexi Wilband, to death | Gloucestershire Police

On the night of Lexi’s collapse, instead of dialling 999, Wilband initially phoned the non-emergency NHS 111 number and hung up before the automated message completed. She then called her father, who urged her to ring 999, but she dialled 111 again. It took over three and a half minutes from her first call before she connected with emergency services.

When paramedics arrived, Wilband gave a false account of what had happened and continued lying to doctors at the hospital. She also messaged her then-boyfriend, Jack Wheeler, instructing him to lie about the events of that evening. Those messages were deleted from her phone but recovered from Wheeler’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheeler, 31, who is not Lexi’s biological father, had been charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child. However, after giving evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the manslaughter charge. He was later found not guilty of causing or allowing Lexi’s death.

Wilband was also found to have taken cocaine during her pregnancy and after Lexi’s birth, including just six days after giving birth. She and Wheeler reportedly used cocaine while lying in bed with Lexi in her basket beside them. Prosecutors told the court she lied to professionals about her drug use, faked a paternity test, and conducted online searches for “baby screaming.”

Melissa Wilband, 28, was found guilty of manslaughter after shaking her four-month-old daughter, Lexi Wilband, to death | Gloucestershire Police

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey of Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Lexi was four-and-a-half months old when she died. Melissa Wilband inflicted such serious injuries that were sadly to prove fatal and tragically Lexi passed away six days later, despite the best efforts of all the medical staff who tried to save her.

“Further medical evidence showed that Lexi had suffered at least one other episode of shaking at some point before this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wilband told lie after lie after lie - right from Lexi’s conception, and all the way throughout the pregnancy. These lies continued and were made to medical professionals trying to save Lexi's life, to the police, and all the way through to her giving evidence in court. The jury saw those lies for what they were.

“Lexi should be five years old now with her whole future ahead of her. She was shaken by someone who should have been protecting her. Someone who should have put her safety and wellbeing above everything else - her mother. Wilband did not do those things and in fact did the exact opposite. She now faces the consequences of her actions.”

Melissa Wilband has been released on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22 at Bristol Crown Court.